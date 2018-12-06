Virat Kohli’s Karwa Chauth tweet for Anushka Sharma declared ‘Golden Tweet of the Year’

The year 2018 is coming to end and the new year is just around the corner. So this is the perfect time to look back at the things that made 2018 the amazing year it was. Celebrating 2018, Twitter India has recently announced the Golden Tweets of the year. And this year, Virat Kohli’s adorable post on Karwa Chauth has been declared as the most liked tweet of 2018.

In a tweet posted some six hours ago, Twitter India posted this:

Most Liked Tweet for India in 2018 is Virat Kohli's (@imVkohli) Tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 💕 #ThisHappenedhttps://t.co/5YOBvHb9gE pic.twitter.com/XUDaiLb2zO — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 6, 2018

Kohli’s heartwarming tweet comprises a loved-up picture of the couple who tied the knot in December last year.

The tweet, shared on October 27, has collected over 2.1 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 14,000 retweets so far - and still counting.

“The most loved couple of India,” says a Twitter user. “Virushka is the definition of true love,” says another.

Twitter India also announced that this tweet by Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri is the most retweeted tweet of 2018. “His appeal to football fans across the country asking them to fill the stadiums in for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 tugged at heartstrings as citizens united to support the home team and earned him the Most Retweeted Tweet from India in 2018,” says Twitter India.

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

The tweet, since being posted on June 2, has collected over 1.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 59,000 retweets.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first Golden Tweet for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Last year, the Virushka wedding announcement was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet of the Year’ for 2017.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:59 IST