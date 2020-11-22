Volunteers clean banks of Yamuna in Agra

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:13 IST

People cleaned the banks of Yamuna under the River Connect Campaign on Sunday morning in Agra.

“We have collected a lot of paraphernalia used in religious rituals. Several idols were also recovered and have been collected for proper recycling,” said a volunteer involved in the cleaning programme.

Agra: A group of people conducted a cleanliness drive on the banks of Yamuna river in the city today. "This is an attempt to send a message to the society regarding importance of cleanliness of Yamuna. We will try to do it every Sunday," said Rimjhim, one of the participants. pic.twitter.com/wHI7Ye0Z58 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2020

“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer.

The programme, being conducted every weekend, involves several volunteers who clean the riven bank.