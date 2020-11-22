e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Volunteers clean banks of Yamuna in Agra

Volunteers clean banks of Yamuna in Agra

The programme, being conducted every weekend, involves several volunteers who clean the riven bank.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer.
“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
         

People cleaned the banks of Yamuna under the River Connect Campaign on Sunday morning in Agra.

“We have collected a lot of paraphernalia used in religious rituals. Several idols were also recovered and have been collected for proper recycling,” said a volunteer involved in the cleaning programme.

“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer.

The programme, being conducted every weekend, involves several volunteers who clean the riven bank.

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In