Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:44 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) chief K Sivan was in for a pleasant surprise when he recently boarded an IndiGo flight. It’s because, after boarding the flight he was given a warm welcome by the crew and passengers on board.

The video, which is now going all kinds of viral and being shared by many, shows Isro chairperson K Sivan taking selfie with the crew. A few moments later, he proceeds towards his seat while waving and smiling “shyly” at the passengers.

Not just his simplicity, the fact that he was travelling in economy class touched people’s hearts too. Expectedly, they dropped all sorts of comments:

Sivan has already won millions of hearts by his “First of all, I am an Indian,” reply. He had given his reply to the interviewer from Sun TV who had asked him as a Tamilian, having attained such a big position, what he had to say to people from Tamil Nadu. “I joined Isro as an Indian. Isro is a place where people from all regions and languages work and contribute. But I am grateful to my brothers who celebrate me,” he said.

Previously, another video of the Isro chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. It’s when the PM hugged and consoled a teary-eyed Sivan outside the Chandrayaan-2 mission operations complex after the moon landing glitch.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:35 IST