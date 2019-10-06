Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too
The video, which is now going viral and being shared by many, shows Isro chairperson K Sivan taking selfie with the crew.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:44 IST
Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) chief K Sivan was in for a pleasant surprise when he recently boarded an IndiGo flight. It’s because, after boarding the flight he was given a warm welcome by the crew and passengers on board.
The video, which is now going all kinds of viral and being shared by many, shows Isro chairperson K Sivan taking selfie with the crew. A few moments later, he proceeds towards his seat while waving and smiling “shyly” at the passengers.
This video doing the rounds of @isro chief K. Sivan being requested for selfies by @IndiGo6E flt attendants made me very happy— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 5, 2019
When those that quietly go about doing their work, become heroes...
Wonderful 👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JS71WanbHC
Not just his simplicity, the fact that he was travelling in economy class touched people’s hearts too. Expectedly, they dropped all sorts of comments:
He is so shyly Happy, cute 💕— Madhurima (@MadhurimaRanjan) October 5, 2019
Rocket flying in an aeroplane :)— wu am i (@sivakd) October 5, 2019
Like the way he is embarrassed. Such a fine person. We need to honour more such heros. 🙂— aditya kishore patankar (@adit504) October 5, 2019
When the knowledge n wisdom makes you a Rockstar!— piyush singh (@piyush1713) October 5, 2019
Salute. Real heroes— adisince81 (@adisince81) October 5, 2019
This made my day ❤️❤️❤️— SRAJAN YADAV (@SRAJANYADAV) October 5, 2019
Simplicity is oozing. Good gesture— शीतेष शुक्ला (@twitt4shitesh) October 5, 2019
Sivan has already won millions of hearts by his “First of all, I am an Indian,” reply. He had given his reply to the interviewer from Sun TV who had asked him as a Tamilian, having attained such a big position, what he had to say to people from Tamil Nadu. “I joined Isro as an Indian. Isro is a place where people from all regions and languages work and contribute. But I am grateful to my brothers who celebrate me,” he said.
Previously, another video of the Isro chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. It’s when the PM hugged and consoled a teary-eyed Sivan outside the Chandrayaan-2 mission operations complex after the moon landing glitch.
First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:35 IST