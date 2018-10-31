Was Team India playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? Twitter sure thinks so

Team India’s heroics on the field were well-documented during their match against Windies in the fourth ODI of the series in Mumbai. However, before Virat Kohli and his troops play the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, it seems the boys in blue took a break from cricket and found another game to keep them busy at the airport. A picture posted by BBCI shows Team India waiting to board their flight at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday and many of the players seem engrossed in their phones. BCCI suggested the team was “playing a very popular multiplayer game” and asked Twitter to guess which one. Now, Twitter hasn’t been able to stop guessing the game and many suggest it was PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds).

“As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia Any guesses?” BCCI tweeted yesterday morning.

The tweet has collected a quite a few reactions from tweeple including almost 20,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,200 retweets. Hundreds of people have posted their guesses and many believe the game the players were playing was PUBG.

Even PUBG MOBILE couldn’t help post a comment.

There were also those who couldn’t help share their thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah.

So what do you think Team India was playing?

