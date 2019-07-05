Pythons slither over kid watching cartoon. Video is uncomfortable to watch

Most of us will run as fast as we can if we see a snake slithering near us. However, the story seems a different for this little Indonesian girl. A scary video shows huge pythons slithering all over the child while she was engrossed in her phone. What’s bizarre is how unfazed the little girl is to the snakes all around her.

The video doing the rounds of the Internet was filmed in Tangerang, a suburb of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. The girl, named Maharani, was watching an animated show - “Upin & Ipin” when the video was recorded. There were a total of six snakes around the girl, among which were a green tree python, a reticulated python and a yellow Burmese python.

The pythons can be seen slithering all over her while she stays glued to her phone screen. At one point, a snake even crawls over her eyes blocking her view. However, an unperturbed Maharani just pushes the snake away and continues watching the cartoon.

Once the video made its way onto social media, people had a lot to say about it. While some were shocked and scared for the child, many questioned her parents, accusing them of putting her in harm’s way.

“Sizing her up I hope these parents get this girl taken from them for putting her in danger like that,” wrote a Facebook user. “I love snakes but this is weird. next thing we know she is snake food,” commented another.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 11:17 IST