Watch: Shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line. Nearly bites a boy

A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.” His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on July 21. Till now, it has gathered over 76,000 views.

Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019

People dropped all kinds of comments on the post. “Who wants to go fishing or who wants to be fished ????” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank God he didn’t get that little boy,” tweeted another.

Check out how others reacted to the video:

Great job filming that clip well done. — Michael E Cloherty (@cloherty54) July 20, 2019

Wow! That's exciting and scary at the same time! I'm assuming it was a Great White? Gosh, I hope you cut the line! What a memory! — ℝ𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕣𝕦𝕫 (@RosieDelacruz82) July 20, 2019

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel. Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.

