Watch: She complained of ringing in her ear. Doctors found live tick inside

The stomach-churning moment doctors removed a live tick from a woman’s ear has been recorded in a heebie-jeebies inducing video. And if you don’t do too well with creepy crawlies, we’d advise you to look away now.

The woman had reportedly gone to the doctor complaining about a ringing in her left ear. She felt a weird sensation in her ear as well and after the problem continued for a few weeks, decided to get it checked out.

Otolaryngologist Piradee Chanmonthon, 37, at the Buddhachinaraj Hospital in Phitsanulok, central Thailand examined her ear and found the cause of her problem. The 50-year-old had a little uninvited dwelling in her ear.

The examination also showed bite marks left by the critter along her ear canal.

The video shows how the doctor used a micro-suction tube to remove the nearly six-millimetres-long tick and its droppings from the woman’s ear.

“Luckily, the tick didn’t lay eggs or hadn’t embedded in her ear because that would take longer to removed and might have involved an operation,” Chanmonthon said.

The woman explained that she has many dogs at her home that often run in the fields and swim in the canals. They even sleep in her bed sometimes.

“I’d like to warn all animal lovers to regularly shower your pets, especially in this rainy season, before playing and taking them to bed with you,” he added.

