Wearing 16 kg of gold, ‘Golden Baba’ attends Kanwar Yatra in Meerut. See pictures

Popularly known as ‘Golden Baba’, Sudhir Makkar participated in the 26th Kanwar Yatra this year in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, wearing 16 kg of gold. He has reduced four kgs of gold this year due to his poor health issues.

“We started this Kanwar Yatra from Delhi on July 21. We have been participating in this Yatra for the last 25 years; this is our 26th Kanwar Yatra. We celebrated our 25th Kanwar Yatra as a silver jubilee last year,” Sudhir Makkar alias Golden Baba told ANI.

“Initially I used to wear 2-3 grams of gold ornaments but today I wear kilos of gold ornaments. I have never asked for any contribution or loan for these ornaments, I have contributed my own money for buying them,” he added.

The ornaments include a collection of chains, lockets of deities, rings and bracelets.

While speaking to ANI Makkar said: “Due to some health issues I decided not to attend this year’s Kanwar Yatra but then so many devotees and Kanwariyas insisted me to come and take Kanwar this year as well so by Lord Shiva’s grace I am attending the 26th Kanwar Yatra.”

As told by Golden Baba, he has a group of his own consisting of around 250-300 men. A basic facility like food, water and ambulance is always available during his Kanwar Yatra.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of Golden Baba:

Haridwar: Golden Baba, known for participating in Kanwar Yatra wearing gold jewellery, is undertaking his 25th Kanwar Yatra this year while wearing about 20 kg of gold jewellery. #Uttarakand (31.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/59Xl3ZZDqI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

This baba wearing kilos of gold ornaments has become a head-turner and centre of attraction in the undergoing annual Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:56 IST