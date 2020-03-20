Weddings in the time of corona: Couple takes special safety steps for special day

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:29 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how the world functions. The mantra is safety first and that’s just what this family in Maharashtra practiced during a recent wedding celebration. A post shared on Twitter demonstrates how the couple ensured their own as well their guests’ safety during the celebration.

Posted by news agency ANI, the tweet shows pictures of this hat-ke shaadi in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai. On their special day, the couple wore face masks while tying the knot. The guests, 50 in all, were also provided with face masks.

While it’s common to see beautiful floral arrangements on tables at weddings, this time hand sanitsers were also placed for guests. Another picture also shows how the family arranged packed food for the guests to limit contact.

A picture in the tweet also shows guests getting a picture clicked with the couple - all of whom are wearing their face masks.

Maharashtra: A couple tied the knot wearing masks in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai yesterday, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. Hand sanitizers, masks, & packaged food were provided to around 50 guests who attended the wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/EOCuaq9tQf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

The tweet has collected quite a few responses from people. Several people have praised this style of wedding.

“Memorable marriage event... marriage during the period of COVID19,” says a Twitter user. “These people are called sensitive and responsible Indians… be like them,” says another.

There are also a few who suggested postponing weddings and other events in such times.

“Still try avoiding mass gatherings...would be best for all!” comments a Twitter user.

Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak and appealed all citizens to practice self-isolation and social distancing to fight the spread of the pandemic. He also called for a ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, urging people to stay home.