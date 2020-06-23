e-paper
What to say to your ‘party-animal’ friends who ask you to ‘get together?’ Mumbai Police answers

Mumbai Police shared a social distancing advisory post on Instgaram and chances are it’ll make you laugh out loud.

Trisha Sengupta
The image is a screengrab from the shared by video Mumbai Police.
The image is a screengrab from the shared by video Mumbai Police. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
         

Who would have thought that a line from the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from 1975 romance-thriller Khel Khel Mein could be used so creatively to send across an important message on social distancing. However, Mumbai Police just did that. Taking to Instagram, the department shared such a post which is not just creative but is also winning people over.

In the post’s caption, they shared what one should say when their ‘Party-Animal’ friends ask them to ‘get-together’. The department used the line from the song to reply to the question. The line says, “Dooriyan waqt ane par mitayenge [we will be closer when the time is right].” Now, what can be a more befitting answer.

Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared less than 30 minutes ago, the post has already sparked all sorts of comments from people. Expectedly, there were a few who couldn’t stop gushing over Mumbai Police’s creativity and some praised the team handling the department’s social media. There were a few people who simply used laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

“Nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police got no chill,” expressed another along with a heart emoji. “You guys are killing it,” wrote a third.

“This is epic,” wrote a fourth and we do agree.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s latest social distancing advisory post?

