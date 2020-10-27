e-paper
Home / It's Viral / White rhino born at Disney World, baby boy weighs 68 kg

White rhino born at Disney World, baby boy weighs 68 kg

The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in 1999.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:04 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Orlando, Florida
This image shows white rhinoceros Kendi and a baby male rhino she gave birth to.
It’s a boy — a big boy.

A 150-pound (68-kilogram) white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend.

The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in 1999.

Both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers, Disney said in a news release.

In the upcoming weeks, the newborn rhino will be introduced to his crash — or group of rhinos — on the theme park’s savanna.

White rhinos are the second-largest land mammal and are an endangered species with a near-threatened status. The newborn’s birth on Sunday was a successful product of the Species Survival Plans overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

Disney says it was the 11th white rhino born at Disney World, and two more are on the way. The theme park resort’s animal care team is keeping a watch on two other rhinos expected to give birth next year.

