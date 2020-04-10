e-paper
Winnie the doggo's reaction may remind you of getting that much-awaited parcel. Watch

Winnie the doggo’s reaction may remind you of getting that much-awaited parcel. Watch

As soon as the mailman’s van pulls up, it appears as if an extraordinary kind of excitement surges through Winnie’s body.

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the doggo eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mailman.
The clip shows the doggo eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mailman.
         

At some point, all of us may have ordered something we await desperately. Whether it is takeaway when we’re hungry, a book we cannot wait to read, or an even an outfit we cannot wait to flaunt. This canine’s reaction to seeing the postman is that same emotion we feel when that much-awaited parcel arrives!

This just over-30-second video was posted on Reddit on April 9. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, it was titled “Winnie the Golden loves her mailman”.

Recorded presumably by Winnie’s hooman, it shows the doggo eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mailman. As soon as his van pulls up, it appears as if an extraordinary kind of excitement surges through Winnie’s body. Like a good dog, Winnie sits down on the lawn and patiently waits as the postman finishes his job of dropping of mail in the postbox. After that he comes over to give Winnie some much-awaited and well-deserved nose boops and a treat.

This post currently has over 117,000 upvotes and almost 1,500 comments.

Winnie the Golden loves her mailman from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to Winnie the postman-loving golden retriever. One person said, “That is the true spirit of a Golden Retriever. They love to love and be loved”. The same Reddit user later edited their comment to add, “Yeah, okay, they love treats too. But still, they are loving, loyal four-legged humans”.

Another individual on the thread wrote, “And I’m sure her mailman loves her back. I bet it’s a highlight of his day to give pets and a treat to her. “

“My dog doesn’t even get that excited to see me,” read a comment. Well, every dog cannot be as affectionate as Winnie, we guess! What are your thoughts on this interaction?

