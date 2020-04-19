With nowhere to go, tweeple are coming up with new excuses to end phone conversations

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:26 IST

Let’s be real folks, ending an ongoing phone conversation is never an easy task. But at least earlier one could make up excuses about having to leave the house or get on with a complex task. However, now with most of the world practising self-isolation, saying goodbye is an even trickier feat to accomplish. Then, comedian, actress, and writer, Naomi Ekperigin is asking the real question: How are we ending phone conversations now that we don’t have anywhere to go?

Ekperigin tweeted this inquiry to netizens on April 19. Since then her tweet has garnered a diverse set of responses. The post currently has over 1,200 comments and 1,300 retweets.

How are we ending phone conversations now that we don't have anywhere to go? — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) April 18, 2020

So to all those wondering how to reduce the level of awkwardness in those last few minutes spent on the phone, here are some suggestions from tweeple.

Realistically some of these responses are a little cold:

I’ve been saying "ok I’m done." And just being ok with whatever response that garners lol — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) April 18, 2020

Well, it is 7 pm somewhere in the world, right?

V similar approach, or I’ll say "well I’m gonna make dinner" regardless of time of day — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 18, 2020

Trust mums to say it exactly like it is!

Every conversation I've had with my mom has ended with "well that's about the time we would normally end the call so, I guess everything is bad and I'll talk to you later?" — Mackenzie Chill (@platypusgestapo) April 18, 2020

Don’t even pretend to remember when was the last time you washed your hair.

"Ok gonna go jump in the shower" meanwhile my shower is like pic.twitter.com/WUFS0sXJbh — marcoandante🇵🇷 (@marcoandante) April 18, 2020

Wow, out-of-station travel!

I gotta get to the living room I’ll talk to you soon... — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) April 18, 2020

Dogs truly are our best friends!

cool thing about having a dog is you can just say "well I gotta go walk my dog" — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 18, 2020

Trust kids to always impart words of wisdom!

My 5 year old niece used to just say "I don’t want to be on the phone anymore" as she hit the red button. — LoTwirls (@LoTwirls) April 18, 2020

Sometimes honesty is the best policy, we suppose.

"Well I’ve run out of things to say. Talk later?" — Breezy "STAY HOME" Ruizy (@FunSizeAT13) April 18, 2020

Classics such as, “Well, I’m gonna let you go. Text me anytime, talk soon or ok I’m tired bye”, still stand. Along with simplicities such as, “Catch you later and alright I gotta go, love ya talk to you soon”. However, some Twitter users are taking a much harsher route:

i pretend to die — everett byram (@rad_milk) April 18, 2020

So this is how netizens are dealing with uncomfortable goodbyes. What do you think of these methods? Any that you’ll be adopting into your daily phone conversations? Additionally, if you are a social wiz and have expert farewell tricks up-your-sleeve be sure to head to Twitter to let others know.