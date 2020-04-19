e-paper
With nowhere to go, tweeple are coming up with new excuses to end phone conversations

To all those wondering how to reduce the level of awkwardness in those last few minutes spent on the phone, here are some suggestions from Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has prompted all sorts of reactions.
The tweet has prompted all sorts of reactions. (Twitter/@Blacktress)
         

Let’s be real folks, ending an ongoing phone conversation is never an easy task. But at least earlier one could make up excuses about having to leave the house or get on with a complex task. However, now with most of the world practising self-isolation, saying goodbye is an even trickier feat to accomplish. Then, comedian, actress, and writer, Naomi Ekperigin is asking the real question: How are we ending phone conversations now that we don’t have anywhere to go?

Ekperigin tweeted this inquiry to netizens on April 19. Since then her tweet has garnered a diverse set of responses. The post currently has over 1,200 comments and 1,300 retweets.

So to all those wondering how to reduce the level of awkwardness in those last few minutes spent on the phone, here are some suggestions from tweeple.

Realistically some of these responses are a little cold:

Well, it is 7 pm somewhere in the world, right?

Trust mums to say it exactly like it is!

Don’t even pretend to remember when was the last time you washed your hair.

Wow, out-of-station travel!

Dogs truly are our best friends!

Trust kids to always impart words of wisdom!

Sometimes honesty is the best policy, we suppose.

Classics such as, “Well, I’m gonna let you go. Text me anytime, talk soon or ok I’m tired bye”, still stand. Along with simplicities such as, “Catch you later and alright I gotta go, love ya talk to you soon”. However, some Twitter users are taking a much harsher route:

So this is how netizens are dealing with uncomfortable goodbyes. What do you think of these methods? Any that you’ll be adopting into your daily phone conversations? Additionally, if you are a social wiz and have expert farewell tricks up-your-sleeve be sure to head to Twitter to let others know.

