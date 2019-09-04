e-paper
Woman boards flight with miniature support horse, surprises people

Since being too big for the middle seat, the miniature horse was provided with an aisle seat.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The miniature horse was spotted on a flight from Chicago to Omaha.
The miniature horse was spotted on a flight from Chicago to Omaha. (Twitter/@AmberleyBabbage)
         

Passengers onboard a flight were in for a huge surprise when a very unusual passenger joined them. Acting as a support animal, it was a miniature horse that boarded the flight along with its human. Let that sink in.

Since being too big for the middle seat, the miniature horse was provided with an aisle seat where it comfortably adjusted for the entire flight, reports MSN Lifestyle. At one point, the animal even sat on the lap of its human.

Captured by several people, flying on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha, the pictures and videos of this unusual – and somewhat bizarre – incident flooded various social media platforms.

While some were simply amazed, a few couldn’t help but drop hilarious comments. “So GREAT!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome!” commented another. “Didn’t know that was a thing, that’s awesome!” wrote a third.

There were a few who raised questions about a miniature horse being allowed as a support animal. Turns out, according to American Airlines website, trained miniature horses are permitted to board the flight as a support animal.

What do you think about this incident?

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 16:06 IST

