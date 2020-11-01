Woman bonds with a newly sheltered pup, video is wholesome beyond belief. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:17 IST

Giving affection and care to someone can sometimes be even more enriching than receiving affection and care. This video, which shows a woman bonding with a newly sheltered pup, illustrates that notion perfectly. Watching the clip may leave you with a smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your chest.

Posted to Reddit on October 31, this recording is just a little over a minute long. “Bonding with a newly sheltered pup,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording starts with the woman going into the ‘small dog room’. It then goes on to show a doggo named Amigo. The hooman goes and sits by the puppy. Initially, the two stare at each. Then, the woman stretches out her hand slightly.

Check out what happens next, but beware happy tears may ensue.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘made me smile’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 36,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here are some supportive words that netizens dropped in the comments section of the post. One person said, “I didn’t plan on crying on Halloween, but here we are”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful video - this is exactly the sort of love and understanding we should all be spreading to all members of our planet”. “Ouch my heart. When he puts his paw in her hand,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?