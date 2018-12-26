 Woman called “evil genius” for pulling off hilarious Christmas prank on dad
Twitter user Judy Brown prank involves chocolates and sprouts

Twitter user Judy Brown first pranked her Ferrero Rocher-loving dad in 2016 by simply wrapping sprouts in the chocolate packing.(@mcjude/Twitter)

For most people Christmas is a festival in which one spends quality time with friends and family. For one woman in London, it’s also the perfect time to prank her father. Her trick involving chocolates and sprouts has many on Twitter calling her “evil genius”. Her tweets, detailing the elaborate prank she played on her dad, have collected thousands of ‘likes’ and retweets.

Twitter user Judy Brown first pranked her Ferrero Rocher-loving dad in 2016 by simply wrapping sprouts in the chocolate packing.

“Last year I decided to play the long game and didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time,” she tweeted.

This year, however, she went a step further and actually made chocolate-covered sprouts that resembled the popular candy to gift to her dad.

It took her dad a while but eventually he couldn’t help but take a bite of his favourite chocolate.

And the result was all she could hope for...

Brown’s prank has won Twitter over. “I’ve never been called evil genius by so many people!” she tweeted earlier today. “The situation hasn’t escalated... yet,” she added.

Here’s how people on Twitter have reacted to Brown’s prank:

“Next time strategically keep a real Ferrero Rocher inside and remember where it is so you can take it out and eat it casually so he won’t be suspicious,” suggested one Twitter user. “This is utterly inspired. You may have ruined your dad’s Christmas, but you’ve made mine,” tweeted another.

Many others used GIFs to express themselves:

What do you think of the prank?

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:35 IST

