Woman called “evil genius” for pulling off hilarious Christmas prank on dad

For most people Christmas is a festival in which one spends quality time with friends and family. For one woman in London, it’s also the perfect time to prank her father. Her trick involving chocolates and sprouts has many on Twitter calling her “evil genius”. Her tweets, detailing the elaborate prank she played on her dad, have collected thousands of ‘likes’ and retweets.

Twitter user Judy Brown first pranked her Ferrero Rocher-loving dad in 2016 by simply wrapping sprouts in the chocolate packing.

Some of you out there may recall that in 2016 I played an excellent Christmas prank on my long-suffering Dad. It worked a treat. pic.twitter.com/srfaVgLF2J — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

“Last year I decided to play the long game and didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time,” she tweeted.

This year, however, she went a step further and actually made chocolate-covered sprouts that resembled the popular candy to gift to her dad.

While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

It took her dad a while but eventually he couldn’t help but take a bite of his favourite chocolate.

This bright Christmas morning we were gathered round the tree, drinking tea and opening presents. Dad eyed the box. He quite likes a post-brekkie Ferrero. He approached. I hovered in the kitchen, careful not to spook him. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

And the result was all she could hope for...

And Lo! He opened. He EXAMINED. He unwrapped. He examined FURTHER. Fears allayed, he popped the whole thing in his mouth. His face played a symphony of emotions: satisfaction, triumph, smugness, consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Brown’s prank has won Twitter over. “I’ve never been called evil genius by so many people!” she tweeted earlier today. “The situation hasn’t escalated... yet,” she added.

Here’s how people on Twitter have reacted to Brown’s prank:

“Next time strategically keep a real Ferrero Rocher inside and remember where it is so you can take it out and eat it casually so he won’t be suspicious,” suggested one Twitter user. “This is utterly inspired. You may have ruined your dad’s Christmas, but you’ve made mine,” tweeted another.

Many others used GIFs to express themselves:

Judy, this is an amazingly hilarious story, that takes a very special kind of evil to plot through.



You made it to our Christmas tablet - the whole family applauds you! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UsyRl1sIf8 — Fernando Moutinho (@FernandoM76) December 25, 2018

What do you think of the prank?

