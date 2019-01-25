Woman drops baby while escaping burning building. This man saved the day

A man’s quick reflexes helped him save the life a baby in an extremely scary situation. A video circulating on social media shows a baby falling from his mother’s arms while she tried to escape a burning building. Thankfully, a man standing close by caught the baby in the nick of time and saved him from harm’s way. The heartstopping video proves yet again that not superheroes wear capes.

The incident took place in Qitaihe, China on January 24. The video, posted on Twitter by CGTN, shows the woman trying to jump out of a window of the building with her baby. She can be seen sitting on the ledge of the window preparing to jump. However, the baby slips from the cloth he was wrapped in. Thankfully, the guard standing by the window catches the baby just in time. According to the video captions, the baby escaped the incident without any injuries.

A man's quick reflexes save baby from falling pic.twitter.com/UEXr3xR83y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 25, 2019

The video, especially the man’s actions, have struck a chord with people online. Many have showered praise for the guard and called him a hero.

“Very smart and brave man, you are a life saver,” says one Twitter user. “Wonderful footage, indeed this man should be awarded a bravery award!” says another. “A hero of god!” says a third.

