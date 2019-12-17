Woman in Australia spots 10-foot long python on Christmas tree

it-s-viral

A woman living in Australia had a surprise visitor this festive season. Leanne Chapman spotted a 10-foot long python coiled around a Christmas tree in her balcony.

Chapman, who lives in Brisbane, said her partner was busy shooing away the butcher birds that had arrived on their balcony. He started filming the birds and that’s when he discovered the python coiled around the Christmas tree.

Chapman said initially both she and her partner were taken for a shock but were fine when the saw that the snake was unaffected by their existence.

“It was a beautiful snake. It stayed on the tree while we watched it. It stayed for a few hours and then it slithered away,” Chapman was quoted as saying.

She added that they had no idea about the size of the python unless it moved from its position. “It was big, really big,” she said.

Chapman, who is originally from United Kingdom, shared her excitement and claimed that this was the first time she had seen a snake so huge so closely and it was a beautiful creature.

Her partner John Brooks tweeted images of the snake on the tree. “Lovely python in our Christmas tree. Glad to see he made the news ”

Chapman retweeted her partner’s message. “Our unusual Christmas tree decoration had made the news! Such a stunning animal, glad his pictures have been seen by so many!” she said.

