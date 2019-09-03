e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

Woman in Australia sues neighbours over barbecue use

Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours’ activities breached residential laws.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Canberra
“I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t go out there,” says the woman.
“I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t go out there,” says the woman.(Representational image )
         

An Australian woman has tried to stop her neighbours from using their barbecues by suing them in court, a media report said on Tuesday.

Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours’ activities, among them barbecuing and smoking, as well as their noisy children, breached residential laws, the BBC said in the report.

She alleged that wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused “undue offence” to her in her home in the Perth suburb of Girrawheen, according to a Supreme Court of Western Australia judgement.

“They’ve put (the barbecue) there so I smell fish - all I can smell is fish,” Carden, who is a vegan, told Australian media on Monday.

“I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t go out there,” she added.

Carden sought legal orders to prevent the alleged nuisances from continuing.

A tribunal, and the state’s highest court, has however, rejected her claims as unreasonable and lacking in evidence.

Her list of demands also included orders for a family living next door, and another neighbour, to reduce their patio lighting, silence their pets and to replace plants in the common garden.

Carden has challenged the tribunal’s decision, adding that she planned on taking further legal action.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:44 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Saaho Box Office CollectionAH-64E Apache attack helicopterMumbai ONGC FireChandrayaan 2JEE MainGATEGalaxy M30sPriyanka ChopraJustin BieberICC World Test ChampionshipThe Family Man TeaserOnePlus 7Mithali Raj
    don't miss