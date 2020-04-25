e-paper
Cop helps pregnant woman reach hospital for delivery, she names newborn after him

The cop took the woman to Hindu Rao Hospital after the family was waiting for an ambulance but it did not arrive for two hours.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The image shows police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery.
The image shows police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery.
         

A woman has named her newborn baby after the Delhi Police Constable Dayaveer Singh, who helped her reach the hospital in the city on Thursday.

Anupama said that within five to ten minutes the cop came to help her. “I have named my child Dayaveer,” said Anupama, the mother.

Dayaveer came to the rescue of the pregnant woman after the woman’s father-in-law called the police for help.

The cop took the woman to Hindu Rao Hospital after the family was waiting for an ambulance but it did not arrive for two hours.

News agency ANI also shared images of the cop and the newborn kid.

The gesture tugged at heartstrings of people and it’s clear from the comments they made. “Good, salute to Delhi Police,” expressed a Twitter user. “Touched,” expressed another. “Wow! that’s great,” wrote a third.

“They were trying to arrange an ambulance. When the ambulance did not arrive, they called our SHO. I was asked to rush to the woman’s aid,” said Dayaveer.

Ashok Vihar Police Station SHO Arti Sharma said that Constable Dayaveer went to help the woman as soon as the call was received. “Delhi Police is ready to provide all help to the people amid the lockdown,” she added.

