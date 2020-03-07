Woman’s dramatic ‘movie-trailer’ on parents’ divorce makes people laugh and cry at same time

it-s-viral

A woman recently unearthed a video she created when she was just 10-year-old and it has now sparked varied reactions among people. Based on the dramatic events of her parents’ divorce, the clip, which she calls a movie trailer, is not just powerful and emotional but funny too – at least that’s what some suggested.

“When I was 10 I made an imovie trailer for my parents’ divorce and I just found it???,” she wrote and tweeted the video. The video features pictures from different stages of her parents’ marriage clubbed together with some stock images. Paired with a dramatic background score, the video is both humorous and sad.

WHEN I WAS 10 I MADE AN IMOVIE TRAILER FOR MY PARENTS DIVORCE AND I JUST FOUND IT??? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eVJkosgOBX — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 3, 2020

Since being shared on March 3, the video has been watched over 6.3 million times – and still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 5.6 lakh likes from people and has close to 93,000 retweets.

Twitter is all abuzz with this amusing trailer and it’s clear from the varied comments they dropped. While it made some emotional, others couldn’t control their laughter. Some wrote that this is a “masterpiece” which certainly deserves an “Oscar.” A few even compared it to the Oscar-nominated movie ‘Marriage Story’, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

“Your parents could do a marriage story but Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver couldn’t do a shattered relationship,” wrote a Twitter user. “I started laughing before I even opened the video this is so funny,” commented another. “I made it all the way to “Edited by Victoria’s Computer” before I lost it. A masterpiece,” wrote a third.

you dropped this pic.twitter.com/bDWD4LO9pN — stop normalizing behavior (@_stephenharvey) March 4, 2020

Get this woman an oscar!! pic.twitter.com/OgClsDOXM6 — Rosa (@2seok_sunflower) March 4, 2020

Many wondered and inquired about the current relationship status of her parents. To which she replied, that the couple eventually did get divorced.

What do you think of this ‘movie-trailer’?