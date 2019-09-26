Woman’s grammar lesson on TikTok causes Twitter debate

it-s-viral

Video of a woman teaching about the use of Oxford comma is the latest topic of debate among tweeple. Her lesson video involving Superman and Batman has now landed Twitter into a punctuation war – and there is a chance you will end up picking a side too.

The video, shared on September 24 by a Twitter user, shows a girl explaining the necessity of using the Oxford comma by dissecting the structure of a sentence. The video shows her holding a white board with “I thanked my parents, Batman, and Superman,” written on it. Then she goes on to explain how using or not using the Oxford comma will change the meaning of sentence.

This is actually my favorite TikTok pic.twitter.com/PWtVOSkO77 — Dave Jorgenson 🗞 (@davejorgenson) September 23, 2019

Since being shared some two days ago, the video created a rift among tweeple. Till now it has received more than 3 million views. Additionally, it has also gathered about 1 lakh likes and 26,000 retweets.

The video left many punctuation fans impressed and they excitedly commented on the video. That, however, is not the case with everyone. There were some who were not convinced about the merits of using the punctuation mark. A few decided to drop funny comments too:

Here are some of the mixed reactions:

I don’t know how anyone can be against the Oxford comma, and if they are, they should watch this. — CascadiaCoug (@CascadiaCougXII) September 23, 2019

I’m opposed to the Oxford comma because you can rewrite that sentence, not confuse your readers and save yourself a comma.



"I thanked Batman, Superman and my parents." — Jude (@ndjrs) September 23, 2019

ok but what if Batman and Superman *are* your parents??? — Angela (@madcatdisease) September 23, 2019

AP Style doesn’t ban the use of the serial comma. You use it if leaving it out could cause confusion. Often, it is not confusing to omit it, though. https://t.co/fFE2Cd1d8G — Melissa Santos (@MelissaSantos1) September 24, 2019

This TikTok is art. Right, @ArtDecider? — Ahmed Zidan (@zidanism) September 24, 2019

OMG she is my favorite person ever. I’m obsessed. #oxfordcommaforlife — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) September 23, 2019

YOU COULD JUST WRITE "I thanked Batman, Superman and my parents." AND IT’S FINE — Matthew Pertz (@matthewpertz) September 24, 2019

“The Oxford comma is an optional comma before the word ‘and’ at the end of a list,” explains the Oxford Dictionaries. Further adding, it’s also known as the serial comma.

What’s your stand on this grammar controversy?

