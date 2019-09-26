e-paper
Woman’s grammar lesson on TikTok causes Twitter debate

The video, shared on September 24 by a Twitter user, shows a woman explaining the necessity of using the Oxford comma by dissecting a sentence.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared some two days ago, the video created a rift among tweeple.
Since being shared some two days ago, the video created a rift among tweeple. (Twitter/@davejorgenson)
         

Video of a woman teaching about the use of Oxford comma is the latest topic of debate among tweeple. Her lesson video involving Superman and Batman has now landed Twitter into a punctuation war – and there is a chance you will end up picking a side too.

The video, shared on September 24 by a Twitter user, shows a girl explaining the necessity of using the Oxford comma by dissecting the structure of a sentence. The video shows her holding a white board with “I thanked my parents, Batman, and Superman,” written on it. Then she goes on to explain how using or not using the Oxford comma will change the meaning of sentence.

Since being shared some two days ago, the video created a rift among tweeple. Till now it has received more than 3 million views. Additionally, it has also gathered about 1 lakh likes and 26,000 retweets.

The video left many punctuation fans impressed and they excitedly commented on the video. That, however, is not the case with everyone. There were some who were not convinced about the merits of using the punctuation mark. A few decided to drop funny comments too:

Here are some of the mixed reactions:

“The Oxford comma is an optional comma before the word ‘and’ at the end of a list,” explains the Oxford Dictionaries. Further adding, it’s also known as the serial comma.

What’s your stand on this grammar controversy?

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:31 IST

