Woman’s harp session is graced by an unlikely guest. Watch magical clip

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:04 IST

The Internet appears to have no shortage of iconically surprising clips. This video seems like an excellent addition to that genre.

Posted on Reddit on July 23, this recording is just over a minute long. “My harp session turned into a Disney movie,” reads the caption on the post.

The clip shows a harpist standing outdoors. She stands close to the camera stringing Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 hit The Sound of Silence on the instrument. Unknown to the musician, a deer is seen hanging out in the background of the scenery.

As the lady plays on, the animal slowly and carefully approaches the sound of music. It stands, probably, enjoying the notes while inquisitively watching the harpist. The video ends with the animal running away, a movement which startles the performer.

We wonder what that deer thought of the musical number.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘harps’, this surprising interaction between a harpist and a deer has Reddit by storm. The post currently has over 32,000 upvotes and nearly 850 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the harp session that turned into a Disney movie of sorts. One person said, “Awww, that’s so cute! It was all hesitant to approach, but I think it liked your music! So wholesome how it was scared to get close, but then you got startled when you saw it as well”. To this, the original poster responded, “Thank you! I was definitely the deer in headlights in this situation”. It looks like the original poster is not just a musical genius but a comic too.

Another individual wrote, “Awesome! The deer has great taste. Love your performance, too”. “This is the cutest thing in the world,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this extraordinary moment?

