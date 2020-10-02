Woman saves deer trapped in hammock, incredible video wins people over

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:37 IST

Animal rescue stories always leave one with a feeling of happiness and a big smile. One such clip, showcasing an incredible rescue story, is now winning people’s hearts. Shared by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator named Fuzzy on Instagram, the story may make your heart melt into a puddle.

The clip shows a full grown deer, with its antlers stuck in a hammock, trying to free itself. After a few seconds, Fuzzy approaches the deer and injects it with a sedative so that she can carry on with the rescue operation. Eventually, she skillfully frees the deer.

“The hammock was so tightly embedded on his antlers from thrashing. After he was sedated it took almost 10 minutes to cut the hammock off. It was extremely hard to cut from being soaking wet, lots of twigs, branches and wet leaves entangled with it,” she wrote in the caption.

“After everything was cut off I gave him a reversal, it took about 10 minutes for him to fully wake up. First time I ever saw one get up that fast and immediately jump a fence,” she added.

Fuzzy also thanked the Amherst Police who assisted her during the rescue. The department also shared about the incident on Twitter.

Take a look at the rescue video:

Posted on October 1, the clip has garnered over 32,000 views along with more than 7,100 likes. People didn’t hold back while appreciating Fuzzy’s patient efforts and her careful handling of the deer. Many also showed their appreciation with heart emojis.

“So wonderful that it happened in your yard and not someone else’s!” commented an Instagram user. “WOW what a big boy!! So glad he is okay.... Thank you so much for all that you do, the emotional (and physical!) strength this must take is remarkable,” said another. “Poor guy. I’ll bet he was just exhausted from all that thrashing,” wrote a third. “Thank you for saving him,” praised a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this rescue story?