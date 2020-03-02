Women’s Day 2020: All women crew runs Rajya Rani Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Piyush Goyal tweets video
Piyush Goyal’s tweet is complete with a video of two women navigating the train.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Women’s Day is just around the corner and Indian Railways is commemorating the special day in a special way. Union railway minister Piyush Goyal shared a tweet detailing how an all women crew ran the Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru and Mysuru on March 1. The tweet is complete with a video of two women navigating the train.
“Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today,” Goyal tweeted. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.
“Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation,” he added.
Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2020
Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation. pic.twitter.com/TLPF8PHfma
Since being shared, the video has collected over 16,500 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments celebrating the feat.
“Awesome. This kind of feminism is best kind,” says a Twitter user. “We definitely are progressing!” says another. “Excellent move,” comments a third. “What a proud moment,” writes a fourth.
The Ministry of Railways also posted a tweet commemorating Women’s Day by sharing how Indian Railways is helping to empower women.
Indian Railways : Empowering Women ! #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/OaBGagplRt— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 2, 2020
What do you think about this special move?