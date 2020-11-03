e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted sharing a picture of the dish

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:11 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dish shared by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.
The image shows the dish shared by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. (Twitter@PramilaJayapal)
         

Amid US Elections 2020, tons of things are trending on Twitter. If you’ve been on the micro-blogging platform recently, you may have noticed paneer tikka is among them too. In case you’re wondering why, it’s thanks to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She tweeted about making paneer tikka the night before election and her post has prompted a flood of reactions.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” she tweeted sharing a picture of the dish. “That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka!” she wrote further.

Jayapal followed up this tweet by sharing a recipe of the dish:

However, Jayapal’s version of the dish prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While some commented how the dish shared in the picture by Jayapal wasn’t paneer tikka, many others posted pictures of different dishes and purposely named them incorrectly.

What do you think about the tweet?

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In