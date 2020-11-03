US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:11 IST

Amid US Elections 2020, tons of things are trending on Twitter. If you’ve been on the micro-blogging platform recently, you may have noticed paneer tikka is among them too. In case you’re wondering why, it’s thanks to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She tweeted about making paneer tikka the night before election and her post has prompted a flood of reactions.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” she tweeted sharing a picture of the dish. “That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka!” she wrote further.

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

Jayapal followed up this tweet by sharing a recipe of the dish:

By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

THIS IS NOT PANEER TIKKA



This is: pic.twitter.com/FzUGydfLt0 — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) November 3, 2020

Sorry, but that is not paneer tikka by any stretch of the imagination. It's a malai paneer, at best or a paneer tikka masala. — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) November 3, 2020

Do not forget to wash it down with Masala Chaas (Butter MIlk) pic.twitter.com/HYXfxkPx5n — BaaIbeer Pashha ❁ (@Ballbeer_Paasha) November 3, 2020

That's paneer tikka? 😳

Damn, I need a refresher course for Indian cuisine! https://t.co/gaLkoJK5WU — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) November 3, 2020

Legit forgot what is Paneer Tikka for a minute because of this tweet 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OrF0KU9UrK — Garima Garg (@garimagarg_) November 3, 2020

Guys, I figured out what happened.

Pramila ordered malai paneer from a restaurant and called it paneer tikka. She didn't cook this. That is why she doesn't know what the dish is. https://t.co/8A3Bdh5WHw — Nitayuvani Celebrating Diwali! (@nitayuvani) November 3, 2020

However, Jayapal’s version of the dish prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While some commented how the dish shared in the picture by Jayapal wasn’t paneer tikka, many others posted pictures of different dishes and purposely named them incorrectly.

What do you think about the tweet?