Wonky, the ‘unicorn’ rabbit with unusual ear placement wins Internet

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:40 IST

Wonky, a cute and fluffy white rabbit, is winning over the Internet. It’s the unusual physical trait of the four-legged creature which has earned him the title of ‘unicorn’ rabbit. Turns out, one of his ears is placed in middle of his head rather than on side.

This adorable creature came to light when RSPCA’s Milton Keynes and N. Bucks Branch, an animal charity, took to Facebook to post about Wonky.

“Wonky is a wonderful white lop-eared rabbit. He’s got the most adorable wonky ear which flops right over his face when he greets you and at other times sticks right up in the air from the center of his head which makes him look like a unicorn!!” wrote the organization.

“He has beautiful big blue eyes and is a larger rabbit (over 3kg),” they wrote. Further adding, he is 4-year-old and is up for adoption. Along with the post, they also shared a collage of Wonky.

Shared on December 4, the post soon grabbed people’s attention and the organization started getting lots of enquiries. Finally, in a post shared yesterday, they informed that the cute fluffy creature is reserved and will soon go to his forever home.

People had a lot to say on both the posts. While some commented on Wonky’s adorableness, others wrote that the post made them happy.

“What a gorgeous boy he is,” wrote a Facebook user. “He is so cute,” commented another. “I love this cutie,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Wonky - the ‘unicorn’ rabbit?

Also Read | Meet Narwhal: ‘Unicorn’ dog with extra tail on its head wins Internet over. Watch