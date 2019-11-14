Meet Narwhal: ‘Unicorn’ dog with extra tail on its head wins Internet over. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:37 IST

Narwhal, a dog, is the Internet’s latest sensation. This four-legged creature has become social media’s topic of chatter because of being a little different from the other pooches. What makes him different is his extra tail - which has also earned him the title of ‘unicorn’ pup.

Narwhal has two tails, one of which is growing out of the middle of his forehead.

This little pup captured people’s attention after his video was shared by Mac’s Mission - an NGO which recues and takes care of animals with special needs. The dog was rescued over the weekend and sent to the NGO.

Though Narwhal’s special feature is being termed as a tail, it’s an appendage growing from his forehead. Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac Mission told that the dog doesn’t notice his extra tail. Besides this additional growth, he is a healthy puppy and a happy one too.

Image shows Narwhal, the ‘unicorn’ puppy.

The video and later images shared on different social media platforms wowed people. They couldn’t stop commenting about how adorable the ‘unicorn’ puppy looks. A few even came up with their own version of Narwhal’s name.

“That’s a magical little pup! He put a smile on my face, when all I want to do today is frown. Thanks Narwhal!’ wrote a Facebook user. “Narwhal is one of the most precious pups you have rescued/saved. I Iove watching him enjoy being a pup. He warms my heart and puts a smile on my face every time I see him. I love you guys!!” commented another. “Narwhal you are such an inspiration and such a cutie. He is a unicorn pup,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

No. He’s a Corndog. — Vincent Colavita (@ColavitaVincent) November 13, 2019

God, I love you ALL!! pic.twitter.com/h5K8O4ZN00 — Sugus de Suchard (@turrondesuchard) November 13, 2019

That’s wild. What a good little nugget. — Jackie (@JackieMButler) November 13, 2019

He’s a UnicornPup. — Helen Schneider (@puntagorda1957) November 14, 2019

Some people wondered if Narwhal can wag its forehead tail. Steffen, however, confirmed that it cannot do so. She further said that a lot of people are getting in touch with the NGO and inquiring about Narwhal’s adoption. However, Mac’s Mission is keeping him for the time being.