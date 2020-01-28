World Rally champion escapes miraculously after horrifying car crash. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:02 IST

World champion Ott Tanak and his co-driver escaped unscathed on Friday after their Hyundai somersaulted off an Alpine road at high speed in the Monte Carlo Rally.

“Precautionary medical checks have confirmed that Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja are fine following their crash,” the team said in a statement after the pair had been checked over in hospital where they were due to remain overnight.

“But the Estonians will take no further part in the rally,” it added.

The Korean carmaker added that it had recovered the wrecked car.

Tanak, in his first rally for his new team, flew off an icy road on the fourth stage between Saint-Clement and Freissinieres.

The car’s nose dipped and hit the ground bouncing the vehicle into the air. It spun through a tree before landing 100m down the hillside.

Tanak posted the horrifying video of the accident on Twitter.

Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon. 💪#WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/tgDIX8IMzJ — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) January 24, 2020

“I don’t know what happened,” said Hyundai team manager Andrea Adamo after the stage. “You saw what I saw, I’m waiting for him to come back but I was mostly concerned about his physical health.”

Overnight temperature was below freezing and while there is not a lot of snow on the roads, there were still the patches of ice that had made the route difficult since the start the previous day.

After the two stages on Thursday evening. Tanak had complained about black ice and said: “I am happy to be alive!”

Posted on January 25, the clip has been viewed over 4.8 lakh times along with shocked comments from netizens.

That was a big one! Good to see you’re both safe, Ott 👏 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) January 24, 2020

A very fast and nasty scary crash. Glad you're both okay. A testament to the strength of the cars and roll cage. — Padders (@APadders) January 24, 2020

Glad that no one was badly injured! Wishing speedy recovery, — Mthuthuzeli Mpiti (@mtura712) January 24, 2020

Both the riders miraculously climbed out of the car unscathed.