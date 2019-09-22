e-paper
World Rose Day 2019: Here’s how Twitter is showing support to cancer patients

On World Rose Day 2019 people are rolling out all sorts of comments to show their support to cancer patients.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
World Rose Day is celebrated in the memory of Melinda Rose. (HT)
         

Every year September 22 is observed as World Rose Day. This day, celebrated in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, aims at introducing sparks of happiness into the lives of people who are fighting cancer.

Like every year, in 2019 too people are rolling out all sorts of comments on different social media platforms – especially Twitter - to show their support to cancer patients. From images of roses to heartfelt messages, people are flooding Twitter with supportive posts. Here are some of the tweets:

Melinda Rose was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer - Askin’s Tumour. While doctors said she wouldn’t survive more than a couple of weeks, she lived on for six months. During that time, she reached out to other patients fighting the same fight and made an effort to cheer them up.

What’s your message on World Rose Day?

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 12:53 IST

