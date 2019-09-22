World Rose Day 2019: Here’s how Twitter is showing support to cancer patients

it-s-viral

Every year September 22 is observed as World Rose Day. This day, celebrated in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, aims at introducing sparks of happiness into the lives of people who are fighting cancer.

Like every year, in 2019 too people are rolling out all sorts of comments on different social media platforms – especially Twitter - to show their support to cancer patients. From images of roses to heartfelt messages, people are flooding Twitter with supportive posts. Here are some of the tweets:

Today,on World #Rose_Day ,I salute to all those who have battled #Cancer, who are battling cancer or watching a loved one do the same.

#worldroseday#TogetherWeCan — Manoj Sahoo Mantu (@ManojSahooMant1) September 22, 2019

#Cancerprevention

Today is world rose day to remind all those that they can stand up and fight from the battle against cancer

Don't loose hope, it's your sheild🤗 pic.twitter.com/lhYBx6eIDc — SAHIL RAZA RIZVI (@SAHILRAZARIZVI1) September 22, 2019

On this #worldroseday, let us all pray together and offer our best wishes to those fighting with cancer and wish them happiness and strength.



My best prayers with all those brave warriors.🙂🌹 — anshika awasthi (@anshika1125) September 22, 2019

I salute you and people like you who have not given up yet, we will fight together and defeat this disease .

Together we will defeat this cancer. 💞#worldroseday#togetherwecan pic.twitter.com/mQvy5yklqG — Saanvi |HTL (@Thedarklady__) September 22, 2019

Melinda Rose was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer - Askin’s Tumour. While doctors said she wouldn’t survive more than a couple of weeks, she lived on for six months. During that time, she reached out to other patients fighting the same fight and made an effort to cheer them up.

What’s your message on World Rose Day?

