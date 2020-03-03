e-paper
World Wildlife Day 2020: Adorable animal videos to requests for conservation, here's what people are tweeting

World Wildlife Day 2020: Adorable animal videos to requests for conservation, here’s what people are tweeting

Be it the animals frolicking in their habitats or pictures of adorable moments between parent and their cubs, Twitter was abuzz with different kinds of posts for World Wildlife Day.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:04 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This year’s message for World Wildlife Day is sustaining all life on Earth.
This year’s message for World Wildlife Day is sustaining all life on Earth.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
         

The World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3, each year, to remind us of the importance wildlife conservation. It’s also spreads awareness about the necessity to keep the wild animals healthy and safe to balance our ecosystem. Expectedly, people are also taking to social media to spread message regarding wildlife and observe the day– especially on Twitter.

The micro-blogging site is abuzz with people posting different wildlife-related videos. Be it the animals frolicking in their habitats or pictures of adorable moments between parent and their cubs. Some are also sharing informative tweets about the importance of wildlife conservation. In fact, the hashtag #WorldWildlifeDay is also trending on Twitter since morning.

Here are some wonderful posts by Tweeple:

Odisha sand-artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a beautiful sand art with this concerning message.

“Let us promise to make our Earth a better place for the wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”. My sand art with message #SaveOurWildLife at Puri beach,” he wrote in the caption.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared this stunning video compilation by UN Development. Consisting of different birds, animals and insects, Kaswan tweeted the video with a special message about maintaining diversity in nature.

“Humans are just one link in the chain of life. From the largest animals to the tiniest crawlers, we depend on biodiversity for our survival and well-being. Today is #WorldWildlifeDay! Let’s come together to #SustainAllLife on Earth. Let’s celebrate diversity,” read the caption.

Another heartwarming video of a lioness and her adorable cubs was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen with the caption, “We are your future, as long as we exist, you too will exist. Let’s hear them. Today is #WorldWildlifeDay with the theme #SustainingAllLifeOnEarth.”

This video took an amusing take on how animals should be treated with respect and not just trophy beings.

And this tweet by the United Nation urged people to make the Earth a better place for humans and animals alike.

How are you observing the World Wildlife Day?

