You’ll relate to this dog named Magnus if you’re lazy. Watch

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:57 IST

Are you someone who would rather stay in with a good book than go out for a run? Do you have an extensive collection of comfortable onesies and sleepwear that you are often spotted donning around the household - even when it is nowhere close to bedtime? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the questions asked above, then you probably identify as a homebody. If so, then this video of a therapy dog named Magnus will speak to your soul. Even if you’re an outdoorsy person, the cuteness of this clip will probably entertain you hugely, nevertheless.

This recording was shared on the dog’s very own Instagram account on September 30. “Magnus is perfect the way he is. I wouldn’t change a thing!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a comparison between Magnus and other dogs. It starts by showing a recording of a pooch quickly running through some hurdles. Then, it switches over to show Magnus sleeping with a stuffed toy on a bed, wearing an onesie. If that description has got you excited, then wait till you watch the whole video. It will leave you gushing.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share has amassed over 2.2 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the pooch. One person said, “Same lol”. Another individual wrote, “Haha, I so want your dog. He looks so cute”.

What are your thoughts on this share?