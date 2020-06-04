e-paper
Your photo game may be strong but is it as strong as this sea lion’s? Watch

Watching this photoshoot may make you say, “suns out, tongues out... literally”.

Jun 04, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman puts on her sunglasses and the sea lion flaps around a little, probably making sure its fur is photo-ready.
Who doesn’t love a good photo-op moment? The beautiful shots captured during the golden hour are bound to produce results that’ll get those Instagram likes flowing in. Well, if you love such perfectly timed shots, get ready to see what may be the best photography stunt to have graced the Internet.

This 10-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on June 3. The video captioned, “Suns out, tongues out” has been posted to a subreddit dedicated to showcasing how alike animals and humans are, called ‘like us’.

The clip starts with a woman standing next to a tall black sea lion. Both the sentient beings in the frame are seen getting ready for the shot. The woman puts on her sunglasses and the sea lion flaps around a little, probably making sure its fur is photo-ready. Then they move to stand cheek-to-cheek with their arms (flaps) around each other.

The woman pokes her tongue out as if to add a little masti to the shot. The sea lion follows suit, probably wanting to join the fun as well. Talk about a perfect shot.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 20,000 upvotes and nearly 400 comments.

Suns out, tongues out from r/likeus

Here is how Reddit users reacted to the share. One person said, “And we got it, move along human. I got places to be,” guessing the sea lion’s narrative during the photo shoot. Truly, does that magnificent animal look anything less than a celebrity?

“He movin’ in on your girl,” read one funny comment. While another Reddit user wrote, “That sea lion is sealebrity”.

What are your thoughts on this little photoshoot?

