Zomato gets 4,100 orders per minute on New Year eve, CEO Deepinder Goyal live tweets

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:20 IST

One New Year’s Eve, Twitter was set on fire with Zomato owner Deepinder Goyal’s live tweets on how many orders the food-delivering application was getting. And this was not just from India. People from outside India especially from the UAE, Lebanon, Turkey were placing orders for people in India.

Here are some of the tweets that describe the frenzy

Biryani just sent an update. 2,716 biryani orders were marked "on my way" by our delivery partners in the last 5 minutes. https://t.co/PSmVzCyPy6 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Here's a heat map of "add to cart" events across the globe. 634k events in the last 30 minutes.



So many people outside of India are placing orders for their loved ones in India. 🥳



PS – UAE, Lebanon, Turkey event logs are for local orders. pic.twitter.com/mABSmz3QHf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

There are about 300 salad orders on the way as well. I love you guys. Stay healthy. https://t.co/4sQ0K3ijLC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Ok guys. I gotta go. Team is saying saale kuch kaam bhi kar le. Gotta live upto the expectations.



Happy new year everyone. I wish you a mind blowing 2021. Saare 2020 ke paap dhoega 2021.



Cheers! https://t.co/UbAzE3znlu — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

With curbs on celebrations in most of the cities in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, most people, it seems, preferred to stay home and order food. And going by the CEO’s live account, there was no specific preference for New Year’s eve menu; salads, biryani — anything and everything was there on the plate. The order per minute rate on December 31 was the maximum ever, as the CEO of the app, founded in 2008, said. It surpassed the rate of India versus Pakistan match food ordering rate by 6pm, Goyal tweeted.

Meanwhile, he also shared a screenshot of a zoom call with his team members who were evidently flabbergasted by the order rate.