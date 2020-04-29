19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383

jaipur

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST

19 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus cases to 2,383 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 19 new cases, 5 are from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, one case each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur, the health department’s bulletin added.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths reported, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007.

The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated.