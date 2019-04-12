5 killed, 27 injured in two separate road accidents in Jaipur

At least five persons were killed and 27 were injured in two separate road incidents in Jaipur on Friday.

A bus from Khejroli to Chomu carrying 16 passengers overturned near Niwana bus stand in Chomu’s Govindgarh and fell on a jeep parked alongside the road. Of the two people in the jeep, one succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital, said officials.

One of the bus passengers also succumbed to his injures while being taken to the hospital, said officials, adding that eight other suffered minor injuries.

Four of the injured passengers found in the bus were discharged from the hospital while four others are still admitted and are in a stable state”, said Prithvi Pal Singh, station house officer of Govindgarh police station, Chomu.

The deceased were identified as Kanha Ram Meena (25) and Prahalad Sahay Meena (40).

Though reasons for the accident are not yet clear, officials dismissed the possibility of over-speeding.

“Several commuters had boarded the bus nearly 100 metres before the accident spot. Increasing the speed of the bus is highly unlikely in such a short distance. Pot holes on the road could be one of the reasons for overturning of the bus,” said Singh.

In another incident, three women and one man were killed when the tyre of an over-speeding pickup cab got punctured and the vehicle overturned near Panihala police station, Kotputali.

The cab was carrying 26 passengers, while three of them were in a serious condition and have been admitted to SMS Hospital, 19 others are stable, said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Kotputali.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 15:01 IST