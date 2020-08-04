e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 8 deaths, 551 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

8 deaths, 551 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths.

jaipur Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The highest number of cases was reported in Bhilwara with 95 cases, followed by 85 cases from Alwar.
The highest number of cases was reported in Bhilwara with 95 cases, followed by 85 cases from Alwar.(HT photo)
         

A total of 551 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed.

With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The highest number of cases was reported in Bhilwara with 95 cases, followed by 85 cases from Alwar, 73 from Kota, 72 from Pali, 55 from Bikaner, 43 from Jaipur, 37 from Barmer, 32 from Udaipur, 24 from Dungarpur, 17 from Baran, three each from Banswara and Jaisalmer, 11 from Churu and one from another state.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 Covid-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

803 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In