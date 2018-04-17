Aadhaar mandatory for taking part in army recruitment rally

For the first time, Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory for the registration of candidates for the army recruitment rally, according to the army officials.

An army recruitment rally (ARR) will be organised at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer from May 5 to May 14 this year, said Colonel Arvind Pratap Singh Patwal, the director of Army Recruitment Office, at a press conference in Kota on Tuesday.

Only male candidates of Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts will be allowed to participate in the rally. “Aspirants will have to register online between 12 March and 20 April this year,” he said.

He said that the Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory for the aspirants wanting to register for the rally. “If any aspirant will register online without Aadhaar Card, he will be considered ineligible for participation in the army recruitment rally,” he said.

He said the trade categories for which the rally will be held include soldier general duty, solder clerk and store keeper technical, soldier technical, soldier nursing assistant, soldier technical dresser (veterinary), and soldier tradesman. He warned the aspirants to remain beware of touts, as “there will be no role of touts in recruitment”.