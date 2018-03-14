The advance tax for heavy vehicles in Jaipur for the year 2018-19 will be deposited online until March 25, an official said on Wednesday.

“For the first time, advance tax for heavy vehicles will be deposited online,” said Jaipur regional transport officer Kalpana Agarwal.

The advance tax for heavy vehicles contribute more than ₹100 crore to the department, which is around 59% of the target for the month of March that is ₹ 170 crore, and more than 11% of the annual target of the Jaipur regional transport office of ₹869 crore for 2017-18, she said.

She further said that until last year, the advance tax was being deposited manually due to which there were a number of problems.

If truck driver deposited the advance tax and lost the receipt then he had to get the details from where he had deposited the tax, due which lot of time and manpower is wasted, she said.

Now, by depositing the advance tax online, the tax will automatically show in the account of the vehicle owners and amount will get deposited in the transport office and in the district from where the vehicle is registered, Agarwal said.

“By depositing the advance tax online, the truck driver will not face any problem even if the receipt is lost.”

While getting a fitness certificate, the driver has to show the receipt of the advance tax deposited and then only the fitness certificate is issued and now it being online, the receipt can be easily found on the system.

The truck owner or driver can easily deposit the advance tax online even on holidays through the e-GRAS (online government receipts accounting system) and through internet banking.

Additional counters have been opened at Jhalana Dungari, Jagatpura, Vidyadhar Nagar, Transport Nagar union office and Jai Shankar Transport Company at Gajsinghpura so that truck owners do not face any problem in depositing the advance tax, the RTO said.

Agarwal said that tax collection will not be done manually or offline under any condition and appealed truck owners to deposit the tax before March 25, so that they do not face any problem.

Advance tax is charged as per the cost of the vehicle that ranges between ₹25,000 and ₹ 35,000 for each heavy vehicle every year, she said, adding that classification of heavy vehicle is determined based on the gross vehicle weight, which range from 16,200kgs to 49,200kgs.

There are approximately 40,000 trucks in the Jaipur RTO area.