Ahead of PM visit, prohibitory orders imposed in Jaipur

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Jaipur and banned rallies, protests and gatherings in and around Vidhan Sabha building, Janpath and Civil Lines.

Modi will visit Jaipur on July 7 and meet with about 3 lakh beneficiaries of central and state government schemes.

In a statement, additional commissioner of police (south) Manoj Chaudhary said the prohibitory orders would be in place till midnight of August 3 or if cancelled earlier.

Chaudhary said as per the powers given under Section 144 of the IPC, statue circle to Vidhan Sabha, the area around the vidhan sabha, secretariat and surrounding areas and the civil lines areas will be out of bounds for any gatherings of five or more people.

He said no one would be allowed to shout slogans and no one would be allowed to carry firearms, batons, stones or sticks.

Those wishing to give a memorandum to the governor would have to get permission from the governor and after that a delegation of not more than four people would be allowed to give their memo, he said.

Chaudhary said marriages, funeral rituals and religious programmes were exempt from the ban as long as there was no sloganeering or any inflammatory activity.