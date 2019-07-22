Airports Authority of India team in Kota next month for city airport survey

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that a joint team of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and state government officials will visit Kota next month for a survey to set up an airport in the city.

Birla, who is MP from Kota, visited his constituency and home town to attend the 99th annual convention of Kota Karamchari Sahkari Samiti Limited. Birla’s father, Shrikrishna Birla, is its chairman.

During the convention, state urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal urged the Speaker to take up the issue of setting up an airport in Kota and requested him to consider it a priority. Dhariwal also urged Birla for more budget for Kota under the smart city project.

Later, Birla told reporters that there has been a demand for an airport in Kota for a long time. “A joint team will visit the land proposed by the state government for the airport,” the Speaker said.

He said there is also a proposal of resumption of flights from the existing closed airport of Kota.

“Efforts will be made to speed up smart city work in Kota; the central government will be asked to settle all issues pertaining to the new government medical college hospital of Kota and state government will be asked to take up posting of nursing staff and doctors at the hospital,” he said.

Birla also claimed to make Kota the most green and clean city of the country in next 5 years.

Addressing the convention, Birla said, “A successful cooperative movement in any society or country positively impacts its economy.”

He said the cooperative movement supported small and cottage industries, which are the backbone of a strong economy as they reduce unemployment.

“It is satisfactory feeling that KKSSL, run by my father, does not have any NPA,” said Birla. “I will try to change the fate and face of Kota in five years.”

Birla said people have entrusted faith on him for development of Kota. “I will try to keep their faith. I will try to resolve the deficiencies Kota has been facing for long time now.”

Dhariwal said, “I may have fought against Birla in polls and criticised him but I have no hesitation in saying it that I am pleased with Birla’s elevation as it in the interest of Kota. We will extend cooperation.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:17 IST