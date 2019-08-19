Alwar lynching victim’s father cremated after govt agrees to probe demand

jaipur

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:50 IST

The body of Rati Ram Jatav (60), who allegedly consumed poison due to police inaction in the case of his son’s death, was cremated on Sunday after a compromise was reached between Alwar district administration officials and the protesting family members of the deceased.

Family members and the locals were agitating for the last two days at the Tapukda community health centre after Rati Ram allegedly consumed poison. His elder son Harish (28) was assaulted by locals on July 16 after he accidentally hit an elderly woman while riding a motorcycle and he died two days later in New Delhi, his family had said.

Titu Jatav, cousin of deceased Rati Ram, said that after a compromise between the officials and the family members, cremation of his brother was done in their native village Jhirana. “After officials agreed to our demand of a fair probe by a high-level committee, post-mortem of my brother’s body was done. His cremation was done in Jhirana,” said Titu, who is also pradhan of Tapukda panchayat samiti.

Alwar district collector Inderjeet Singh said the family members demanded a fair probe by a high-level committee. “We have assured that we will put their demands in front of government. We will request the state government to accept the demand of probe in Harish’s murder case by a high-level committee. We have also assured that family members that relief would be provided to them under various schemes,” said Singh.

When asked about government job to the family members, he said, “It would be not fair to say anything about the job assurance at present. We will try our best for a government or private job. We will take all the necessary legal steps to do that. We have assured a speedy probe to the family members. But the accused would be arrested only after the investigation is done. Family members have trusted the government.”

However, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that the government had accepted all their demands.

District BJP secretary Ramkishan Meghwal said the government has accepted the demand of giving a job in anganwadi to the daughter-in-law of Ram, monetary compensation of Rs 15 lakh. “The officials also accepted demand of a divisional level inquiry against the accused police officers. Three members of the family would be in the investigation committee. If the demands of the family are not fulfilled within months then the BJP will hold a big protest,” Meghwal said.

When Meghwal was asked that the collector is contradicting to his claims, he made a U-turn on his statement and said, “Either the collector knows what are the agreement conditions or the victim’s side.”

Rati Ram had allegedly consumed pesticide on Thursday. His family members claimed he had been distressed as no arrests had been made in the murder of his older son, Harish, and he was receiving threats from the relative of an accused in the case.

