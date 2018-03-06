Bhiwadi Dalit man’s death: Family cries murder, community says could be suicide

A day after the charred body of an 18-year-old Dalit man was found in Bhiwadi village, 8 km off the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway No. 8, the family continued to cry murder even as members of the community said it could be a suicide.

Meanwhile, police registered a case of murder against eight people named by the victim’s family on Monday evening. No one has been arrested so far.

The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning. As the body was taken out from the post-mortem room of the local government hospital, cries of women relatives of the victims rented the air. The body was taken to the local cremation ground through a busy but silent market for the last rites.

Police force was deployed at the cremation ground to prevent any untoward incident.

The body of Ajay Jatav was found in Sector 3 of Bhiwadi on Monday afternoon, four days after another Dalit boy of the same village was allegedly killed in a Holi brawl by members of the village’s dominant Gujjar community.

The victim’s elder brother, Hari Kishan, an auto driver, said the accused men picked up Ajay from a nearby shop and took him to a secluded place. “They beat him with sticks and bricks before tying his limbs and pouring petrol on him to burn him alive,” he said.

Incidentally, Ajay was friend of Neeraj Jatav (16), who was killed in the Friday brawl. “They were good friends and Ajay was with him when he was killed,” said Ajay’s brother.

Ajay’s father Rajveer Jatav said: “I don’t know why he has been killed – he didn’t have animosity with anyone.”

Meanwhile, Jatavs of the village gave a memorandum to the local station house officer alleging that Ajay committed suicide. They said the family has falsely named a local councilor in the FIR as one of the accused.

“We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC and some sections of the SC/ST Act have also been used. We are awaiting the post-mortem report. The investigation is on,” said additional superintendent of police Pushpendra Singh, who is supervising the investigation into the case.

The police officer refused to draw any conclusions over the community memorandum claiming suicide and said he could not comment on it until the investigation was complete.