BJP councillor’s body found in her house water tank in Udaipur: Police

A BJP councillor’s body was found in the water tank of her house in the wee hours of Thursday, the Udaipur police said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” said Mangi Lal, assistant sub-inspector at Ghanta Ghar police station. Lal said Garima Pathan’s husband was not in Udaipur for a couple of days and only her two children were at home when the incident happened.

“The kids had found the body and informed their father. We received the information from the father at about 3 am,” said Lal, adding that the husband was working with a finance company and was in Dungarpur for an official work.

Garima Pathan, 35, was a councillor of Udaipur’s Jatwadi area and belonged to the BJP, the police said.

The police have called the woman’s parental family for questioning and are investigating other angles to her death.

A case of unnatural death has been registered for now, the ASI said.

Pathan has a 15-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, he added.