BSF DG pays tribute to martyr, says force to take care of family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure that for each martyr, the army should kill 10 Pakistanis, the father of a martyr said on Friday while meeting BSF DG KK Sharma, who paid tribute to his slain son. The BSF DG visited the house of late BSF assistant commandant Jitendra Singh in Jaipur.

Paying tribute to Singh, Sharma said, “He laid down his life to save his men, who were injured in an ambush. It is because of men like him that our country is safe. I salute him and his parents for giving birth to such a brave son. We will take care of his family. His family is now our family.”

Assistant commandant Jitendra Singh died while evacuating his men, who were injured in an unprovoked firing from Pakistan on June 12, 2018. Two other BSF personnel from Rajasthan assistant sub-inspector Ram Niwas Yadav and constable Hansraj Gurjar were also killed in the firing.

DG Sharma said the BSF has a glorious history of fighting against militancy and has 1,860 martyrs.

“We are posted at the sensitive borders such as Pakistan and Bangladesh where every day we have new operational challenges. Pakistan keeps on infiltrating militants and violates cease-fire but the BSF has been giving them a befitting reply,” said DG BSF, KK Sharma.

He met Jitendra Singh’s wife and other family members and assured all help to the family.

BSF to inaugurate pilot projects of CIBMS next month

On being questioned on increasing infiltration, DG Sharma said that the BSF was successful in stopping infiltration on the international border in the past few years. The BSF’s pilot projects under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) will be inaugurated next month, he said.

According to Sharma, the force guarding the nearly 200 km long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir was enhancing the use of technologies and new gadgets for effective surveillance. “We are bringing new technologies and using modern gadgets so that we can make our borders fully protected and secured with the use of technology,” Sharma said here.

“The one who will have better technology will dominate in the time to come,” he said, adding that the Indo-Pak border will be sealed as technology will plug the gaps.

Along with DG BSF KK Sharma, Renu Sharma president BWWA, Addl DG Arun Kumar also meet the family members of Jitendra Singh.

No BSF jawan missing

Clarifying on the issue of nine missing BSF jawans, DG BSF KK Sharma said that no one is missing. “What happens is that the BSF jawans travel by special trains and it has many stoppages in between and they get down in their hometowns and at times the junior officers do not communicate with their seniors and that’s why news keeps coming that the jawans are missing.”