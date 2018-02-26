Caste remarks: Rajasthan high court stays probe against Salman Khan

The Rajasthan high court on Monday stayed further investigation in connection with a case lodged in Churu district against actor Salman Khan for alleged casteist remarks. The court has also issued notice to the complainant and the state government.

Ashok Panwar, a resident of Churu district, had filed an FIR in Kotwali police station against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for alleged casteist remarks. Salman moved a petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR.

“We told the court that Salman did not use any abusive language pointing to a particular community, but was commenting on his own dancing skills. Due to this act, there is no prima facie case made out against petitioner under the SC-ST Act,” counsel Mahesh Bora said. After the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta ordered the complainant and the state government to submit its reply within four weeks.

Members of the Valmiki community had staged protests and burnt effigies of the actors outside many cinema halls in Rajasthan. Salman, while referring to his dancing skills, had allegedly used the word ‘Bhangi’ during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

The Churu police had summoned Salman and Shilpa last month, but neither of them appeared before the investigating officer.