Chief minister praises family for donating organs of brain-dead girl

When Anita Achra (23), a resident of Shrimadhopur in Sikar, met with an accident on March 29 at Shrimadhopur and was declared brain dead by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital, her parents decided to donate her organs. It gave a new lease of life to four persons on Monday. While her heart went to AIIMS Delhi, Anita’s kidneys and liver were transplanted to three patients at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

The act didn’t go unnoticed. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje praised the family on Monday for donating Anita’s organs and called its “inspirational”. She said such families encourage others to donate organs.

She was addressing Jan Sanwad (dialogue with people) at Shrimadhopur. “A family from a small town has shown willpower and zeal,” said the CM. She asked the gathering to pay tribute to Anita by keeping a minute’s silence.

During the programme, Raje also wished two shooters from Rajasthan – Om Prakash Mitharwal and Apoorvi Chandela for winning bronze in shooting competition at Commonwealth Games. She said the Mitharwals, from Sihodi village near Shrimadhopur, and Chandelas from Jaipur have made Rajasthan and India proud. Sajjan Singh and Shanti Devi, parents of Mitharwal met Raje and she felicitated them.

She directed officials to promote feldspar, soda and potash. Instead of sending these minor minerals out of the state, a plan should be made to use them in Rajasthan so that locals can get employment opportunities.

Raje also met 10 girls, who had taken admission in aganwadi for pre-school education. The CM also distributed scootys to three meritorious girls and laptops to five girls. She also felicitated five women who had undergone sterilisation after two daughters to promote positive atmosphere towards the beti bachao, beti padhao campaign and women empowerment.

She also took feedback from beneficiaries about various schemes of the state government.

