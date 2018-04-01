Commerce undergraduate held with 128 cheat sheets in Rajasthan

A flying squad of Udaipur’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University on Saturday caught an undergraduate student of commerce course with 128 crib sheets during the examination of BCom second year in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

Another student of postgraduate science course was caught in Kherwara town (Udaipur) with 16 cheat sheets, said the university officials, adding that these could be the biggest recovery of cheat sheets in the university examination in recent years.

The flying squad caught the second year BCom student copying cost accountancy notes from cheat sheets brought secretly into the examination room during the first shift (7 am and 10 am) examination at SBP College in Dungarpur.

“Upon checking, the squad found 128 sheets of printed answers tucked into pockets of his clothes,” said Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma, head of anti-copying flying squad of the university.

The student of postgraduate course was found copying during the chemistry paper of BSc second year in the evening shift (3 pm to 6 pm), at Postgraduate College in Kherwara. The squad recovered 16 sheets from his clothes.

“Answer sheets of both students were confiscated and they were given new answer-sheet to write. The cheat sheets will be handed over to examiners, who will verify the answers and submit their report to the grievance committee of the university,” Sharma said. He said he didn’t remember recovering so many crib pages from any student in recent past.

Sharma said catching UG and PG students copying is a headache for the flying squad because the squad gets calls from student leaders and influential people, who request no action against the students or threaten the squad members with dire consequences. Sharma said both the colleges have been informed about the recoveries and they have started their own investigation into how cheat sheets are allowed to enter examination rooms.