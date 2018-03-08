Cong demands CBI probe into Alwar Dalit killings

Former Alwar parliamentarian and Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of two Dalit youngsters in Bhiwadi village in less than four days.

A Congress team led by Singh visited the family members of the two youngsters.

After meeting family members of Neeraj Jatav (16) and Ajay Jatav (18), Singh said people of the Jatav basti were terrified after the two killings and children are not going to school.

“I have spoken to the state director general of police to set up a temporary police outpost in the village to reassure people of the basti.

“If police were active in the area, the incidents could have been prevented,” Singh said.

Neeraj Jatav was killed on March 2 during a Holi brawl while the charred body of Ajay Jatav was found in Sector 3 of Bhiwadi on March 5.

Singh also demanded government job each for a member of the family of the two youngsters.

Alwar parliamentarian Karan Singh Yadav said the Jatav families have no confidence in the Alwar police and that they will get justice from them.

“People are taking the law on their hands and they are least bothered about the police,” he said.

Neeraj Jatav’s father, Babu Lal said that people from the Gujjar community were threatening him to withdraw the murder case.

Babu Lala has named people from the Gujjar community as the accused in an FIR lodged with the police.

In the Neeraj Jatav murder case, police have arrested four out of the six people named in the FIR.

Dalit leader Om Prakash Jatav said police were trying to convert the case of murder of Ajay Jatav into that of a suicide. “Ajay was Neeraj’s friend and was also beaten by the accused on March 2,” he said.

Alwar district collector Rajan Vishal said compensation of ₹ 4.12 lakh was given to Babulal Jatav and ₹25,000 to the two youngsters who suffered injuries.

“We have asked Babulal Jatav to file a complaint against people who are threatening him. Preventive measures have been taken against some people to maintain peace in the area,” he said.

District superintendent of police Rahul Prakash said mobile numbers of additional and deputy superintendents of police will be painted on the walls of the Jatav Basti as a confidence-building exercise.