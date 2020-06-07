e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Couple beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Dholpur over affair

Couple beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Dholpur over affair

According to the complaint by the man’s family, 22-year-old Bantu Singh was sleeping in the afternoon when 20 people from the neighbouring house, carrying weapons, barged into their home.

jaipur Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:11 IST
Jaykishan Sharma| Edited by: Meenkashi Ray
Jaykishan Sharma| Edited by: Meenkashi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Police said the man was the woman’s nephew and their families were against their affair.
Police said the man was the woman’s nephew and their families were against their affair.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A couple from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district was beaten to death by the woman’s family on Saturday because they didn’t approve of their relationship, police said on Sunday.

Police said the man was the woman’s nephew and their families were against their affair.

According to the complaint by the man’s family, 22-year-old Bantu Singh was sleeping in the afternoon when 20 people from the neighbouring house, carrying weapons, barged into their home.

They brought Singh into the courtyard where they tied him to a tree and later got 20-year-old Anita to the spot and began thrashing the two.

Lakshman Gaur, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Bharatpur Range, said police reached the spot after some locals informed them.

“The man died. We rushed the woman to hospital but she succumbed on the way,” he said.

Mridul Kachawa, the superintendent of police (SP), said one of the accused had been arrested. “The others named in the FIR are absconding. We will arrest them soon,” he added.

Kachawa said the post-mortem of the bodies were completed and the last rites were conducted on Saturday night on the orders of the district collector.

“Police are deployed in the village to maintain peace,” he said.

Congress legislator Rohit Vohra, district collector Rakesh Jaiswal, sub-divisional officer Santosh Goyal and other senior officials also reached the spot.

The district administration has instructed leaders of the Nishad community, to which the couple belonged, to stay in the village to prevent any tension.

tags
top news
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
Brazil leads surge as global Covid-19 cases near 7 million
Brazil leads surge as global Covid-19 cases near 7 million
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In