Couple beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Dholpur over affair

jaipur

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:11 IST

A couple from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district was beaten to death by the woman’s family on Saturday because they didn’t approve of their relationship, police said on Sunday.

Police said the man was the woman’s nephew and their families were against their affair.

According to the complaint by the man’s family, 22-year-old Bantu Singh was sleeping in the afternoon when 20 people from the neighbouring house, carrying weapons, barged into their home.

They brought Singh into the courtyard where they tied him to a tree and later got 20-year-old Anita to the spot and began thrashing the two.

Lakshman Gaur, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Bharatpur Range, said police reached the spot after some locals informed them.

“The man died. We rushed the woman to hospital but she succumbed on the way,” he said.

Mridul Kachawa, the superintendent of police (SP), said one of the accused had been arrested. “The others named in the FIR are absconding. We will arrest them soon,” he added.

Kachawa said the post-mortem of the bodies were completed and the last rites were conducted on Saturday night on the orders of the district collector.

“Police are deployed in the village to maintain peace,” he said.

Congress legislator Rohit Vohra, district collector Rakesh Jaiswal, sub-divisional officer Santosh Goyal and other senior officials also reached the spot.

The district administration has instructed leaders of the Nishad community, to which the couple belonged, to stay in the village to prevent any tension.